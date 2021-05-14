Mucormycosis: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan answers FAQs on black fungus; shares Dos and Don'ts

Amid rising concern over the increase in number of cases of mucormycosis, also known as Black Fungus, among recovered COVID-19 patients, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said awareness about the rare infection and its early diagnosis can reduce its spread.
Mucormycosis became a much-talked about subject after some recovering and recovered coronavirus patients were diagnosed with the disease. The symptoms include headache, fever, pain under the eyes, nasal or sinus congestion and partial loss of vision.
Taking to Twitter, the Union Health Minister advised people to on how to manage the rare infection. “#Mucormycosis, commonly known as ‘#BlackFungus’ has been observed in a number of #COVID19 patients recently. Awareness & early diagnosis can help curb the spread of the fungal infection. Here’s how to detect & manage it,” the minister tweeted and shared four slides on the fungus, symptoms and required action once someone contracts the infection.
The first slide shared by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan lays out the definition of mucormycosis, while the second slide answers how a patient can contract the infection. And the next two slides list out the possible symptoms of mucormycosis, and the dos and don’ts.
Here are the frequently asked questions on mucormycosis that were addressed by the Union Health Minister:
What is Mucormycosis?
Mucormycosis is a fungal infection mainly affecting people with medical health problems that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens.
How does a patient get predisposed to Mucormycosis?
According to the slides shared by the Union Health Minister, people with comorbidities, variconazole therapy, uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids or prolonged ICU stay can get predisposed to Mucormycosis.
Watch out for these symptoms before it turns fatal
Pain or redness around the eyes, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomit and altered mental status are possible symptoms of Mucormycosis, according to the slides shared by Harsh Vardhan.
Dos and Don’ts
According to slides, patients who have recovered from COVID-19 should monitor their blood glucose levels and diabetes levels regularly. Use of steroids by COVID-19 patients should be judicious. For oxygen therapy, patients should use clean and sterile water.
