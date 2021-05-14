Mucormycosis: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan answers FAQs on black fungus; shares Dos and Don'ts

Amid rising concern over the increase in number of cases of mucormycosis, also known as Black Fungus, among recovered COVID-19 patients, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said awareness about the rare infection and its early diagnosis can reduce its spread.

Mucormycosis became a much-talked about subject after some recovering and recovered coronavirus patients were diagnosed with the disease. The symptoms include headache, fever, pain under the eyes, nasal or sinus congestion and partial loss of vision.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Health Minister advised people to on how to manage the rare infection. “#Mucormycosis, commonly known as ‘#BlackFungus’ has been observed in a number of #COVID19 patients recently. Awareness & early diagnosis can help curb the spread of the fungal infection. Here’s how to detect & manage it,” the minister tweeted and shared four slides on the fungus, symptoms and required action once someone contracts the infection.