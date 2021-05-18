COVID-19: Treatment for Black Fungus to be covered under two schemes in Maharashtra; families covered under schemes to get health cover of Rs 1.50 lakh

Given the rising incidence of mucormycosis in the state, treatment for this fungal infection mostly seen in Covid-19 survivors will be covered under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and the state government’s Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) in Maharashtra. Families covered under these schemes will get health cover of up to Rs 1.50 lakh, said the state government in a notification issued on Tuesday. The scheme will be in force till September 30, 2021.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance and planning portfolio, has announced that the required funds of Rs 30 crore have been made available to provide insurance cover to eligible patients under the MJPJAY.According to the notification, 11 surgical packages and eight medical packages will be offered for mucormycosis patients. Additionally, the State Health Guarantee Society will bear costs up to Rs 5 lakh.

“Anti-fungal medicines are costly and currently, there is a shortage. Every district’s civil surgeon will manage the stock availability and its distribution,” said State Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope. He added that the chief executive officer of the State Health Guarantee Society would have to ensure that the hospitals shortlisted under MJPJAY did not incur unnecessary financial burden by re-examining all the matters before reimbursing the cost. Tope said the entire responsibility would be on the concerned district surgeon.