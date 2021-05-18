FPJ Legal: Bombay HC seeks to know Maharashtra Government's protocol to treat mucormycosis

The Bombay High Court bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Avinash Gharote on Monday ordered the Maharashtra government to spell out if it has devised any protocol to treat Mucormycosis, which is also known as the Black Fungus disease, a post Covid disorder. The HC has also ordered the authorities to specify the amount of funds Nagpur and Vidharbha region have received by industrialists under the corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The bench while hearing a clutch of petitions led by a suo motu PIL taken up last year regarding the Covid crisis was informed that there is a rise in cases of people suffering from Mucormycosis after being treated for Covid.

Advocate M Anilkumar for one of the petitioners told the bench that it must issue directions to the state authorities for making available the drug "Amphotericin," which is presently being used for treating the patients infected with the Black Fungus disease.

"Presently, there is a shortage of this drug," Anilkumar told the bench.

The bench, however, noted that there was nothing placed on record to show the treatment protocol for this disease.

"This Court is not aware of any protocol having been devised by the Union government and/or State government for combating the Black Fungus disease. It is also not known as to which drugs are expected to be the part of standard treatment to be given to the patients having Black Fungus disease," the judges said in their order.