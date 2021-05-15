Separate wards and teams of specialists should be appointed in govt hospitals for treatment of mucormycosis patients: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

In a bid to treat patients suffering from mucermycosis after recovering from COVID-19, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope today said that the number of patients with black fungus is increasing in the state and so for their treatment separate wards should be set up in government and private medical college hospitals.
While addressing media in Jalna, Mr. Tope said there has been an increase in the number of black fungus patients. Following covid-19, this new challenge has arisen but the health department is trying to deal with it.
Patients with this disease need ear, nose, throat specialist, ophthalmologist, neurosurgeon, plastic surgeon. "Not every place will have so many experts under one roof. Therefore, treatment is being provided in large hospitals and the disease can be treated in certain large hospitals participating in the Mahatma Phule Janarogya scheme, the health minister said.
He suggested that while setting up an independent ward there, it is necessary to appoint an independent treatment team. He also said that efforts are being made to make available the injections required for the treatment of this disease. "Today, 5,000 injections have been received and distributed, and the process of purchasing 1 lakh injections through the Halfkin Corporation is underway," the health minister said.
The health minister said the death toll in the state was high due to the people ignoring the symptoms at initial stage.
Maharashtra is continuing to see a decline in its daily COVID-19 numbers. On Saturday, the state recorded 34,848 new cases, taking the number of active cases to 4,94,032. Besides, 960 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 80,512.
