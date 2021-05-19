Bhopal: Ex-Congress minister sends urine bottles to Centre to ascertain whether cow urine can treat Covid

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following Bhopal BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya's claim that she takes cow urine daily, which has protected her from corona infection, the former minister and Congress MLA from Bhopal (south-west) PC Sharma on Wednesday sent two small glass bottles filled with cow urine to union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.
Sharma also wrote a letter to the union minister asking to get gaumutra tested and issue a statement in public about it.
"Sadhvi is an elected public representative. If she is claiming that gaumutra cures Covid 19, it creates confusion among citizens whether they should choose vaccine or drink cow urine. It is responsibility of union home ministry to clarify," Sharma told journalists here on Wednesday.
In his letter he has asked Dr Harsh Vardhan to clarify if Defence Research and Development Organistation and Indian Council of Medical Research can confirm whether cow urine can treat Covid.
"We have importance of cow in our life and religion. We worship cow. There is importance of cow milk, cow dung and cow urine. But it is a joke to say that cow urine can treat corona. Is this the time to joke by a parliamentarian?" Sharma said.
Sadhvi Pragya, while speaking at a function in Bhopal on Sunday, had claimed that she was drinking cow urine regularly, a reason she could not contract corona. She had also urged others to drink cow urine to protect them from diseases like Covid.
It was not first time when Sadhvi advocated use of gaumutra. In 2019, she had claimed that her cancer cured using gaumutra.
