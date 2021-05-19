Bhopal: Ex-Congress minister sends urine bottles to Centre to ascertain whether cow urine can treat Covid

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following Bhopal BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya's claim that she takes cow urine daily, which has protected her from corona infection, the former minister and Congress MLA from Bhopal (south-west) PC Sharma on Wednesday sent two small glass bottles filled with cow urine to union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Sharma also wrote a letter to the union minister asking to get gaumutra tested and issue a statement in public about it.

"Sadhvi is an elected public representative. If she is claiming that gaumutra cures Covid 19, it creates confusion among citizens whether they should choose vaccine or drink cow urine. It is responsibility of union home ministry to clarify," Sharma told journalists here on Wednesday.