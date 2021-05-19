Madhya Pradesh: Unseasonal rain likely in northern areas as weak Tauktae approaches

National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh, and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and West Rajasthan in the next 24 hours.



As per the IMD, the sudden weather change is due to the deep depression (remnant of the extremely severe cyclonic storm "Tauktae") that ravaged coasts of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra Diu and Gujarat earlier.



Tauktae is heading north-eastwards with a speed of about 7 kmph during past six hours -- nothing compared to over 210 kmph when it hit Porbandar on Monday.



IMD forecast said while the rainfall activity in and around the national capital on Wednesday is likely to be intense, on Thursday, there is only a possibility of drizzle in some parts.



The cyclone weakened into a depression and lay centered at 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday near latitude 24.3 degree north and longitude 73.3 degree east over south Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region, about 60 km west-southwest of Udaipur (Rajasthan) and 110 km east-northeast of Deesa (Gujarat region).



Cyclone Tauktae is very likely to move north-eastwards and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area in the next 12 hours (till 5.30 am. Thursday), it said.