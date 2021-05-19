‘What a shame’: ‘Diya Aur Bati Hum’ fame Deepika Singh slammed for ‘insensitive’ photoshoot around uprooted tree amid cyclone Tauktae

Gusty winds reaching the speed of 114 kmph and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday as the "very severe cyclonic storm" Tauktae passed close to the coast while moving towards Gujarat, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services in the metropolis.
While several Bollywood and television celebs urged their fans on social media to stay indoors and remain safe, ‘Diya Aur Bati Hum’ actress Deepika Singh Goyal took to social media and shared a video and some pictures of herself dancing in the rain around uprooted trees.
For the pictures, she wrote, “You can’t calm the storm, so stop trying. What you can do is calm yourself, embrace the nature and it’s gloomy moods because the storm will pass... Ps: This tree fell right outside my house nobody got hurt, but while putting it away from my door, Rohit and I managed to take few pictures to remember the #cyclonetauktae!”
Meanwhile, she captioned the video as, “Bola tha na life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s learning to dance in the rain.”
As the posts hit a viral note on social media, scores of netizens slammed Deepika for her insensitive take on the cyclone that caused destruction and death across states.
One user wrote, “People are dying in cyclone .. people like you enjoying this . what a shame.”
“Jabb takk khud pe nhi aati insaan ko smjh nhi aata,” added another.
One wrote, "Aag lage basti me.... Didi apni masti me."
Another commented, "Photo shoot with an uprooted tree .. like really?"
The fury of Cyclone Tauktae brought in record highest rains and caused unprecedented levels of destructions besides one death, two missing and 10 injured, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation said in a post-cyclone 'autopsy report'.
The city saw 43 incidents of minor or major house or wall crash incidents which left 9 injured, and 39 complaints of electrical short-circuits due to water seepage in electric boxes or junctions.
At least 2,364 trees or major branches were ripped off during the cyclone across the city, leading to one death and one injury.
Fishing boats moored to the shores in Malvani and Mahim shores were uprooted from their anchors in which two persons are still missing, while 8 managed to swim ashore safely, said the BMC report.
Deepika was last seen on the small screen in Ekta Kapoor’s 'Kavach 2'.
