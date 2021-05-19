‘What a shame’: ‘Diya Aur Bati Hum’ fame Deepika Singh slammed for ‘insensitive’ photoshoot around uprooted tree amid cyclone Tauktae

Gusty winds reaching the speed of 114 kmph and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday as the "very severe cyclonic storm" Tauktae passed close to the coast while moving towards Gujarat, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services in the metropolis.

While several Bollywood and television celebs urged their fans on social media to stay indoors and remain safe, ‘Diya Aur Bati Hum’ actress Deepika Singh Goyal took to social media and shared a video and some pictures of herself dancing in the rain around uprooted trees.

For the pictures, she wrote, “You can’t calm the storm, so stop trying. What you can do is calm yourself, embrace the nature and it’s gloomy moods because the storm will pass... Ps: This tree fell right outside my house nobody got hurt, but while putting it away from my door, Rohit and I managed to take few pictures to remember the #cyclonetauktae!”