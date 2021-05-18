Indore: Satyakaam starts post-Covid counselling for senior citizens

Indore: Senior citizens who have beaten Covid-19 successfully in the city will now receive post-Covid tele-counselling from the volunteers of Saytakaam. Apart from police, doctors and social activists have been included in Satyakaam's volunteers' list. The whole idea is to uplift their minds/mood and clear their doubts so that they can live a normal life.

Following suggestions from ASP Dr Prashant Choubey, Satyakaam was started in the first month of April 2021 to help senior citizens of the city. About 70 volunteers, including police, doctors and social activists in Satyakaam are offering their services free of cost. The volunteers work 24 hours to help senior citizens, especially those who are either living alone or are helpless.