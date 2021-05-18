Indore: Satyakaam starts post-Covid counselling for senior citizens

Indore: Senior citizens who have beaten Covid-19 successfully in the city will now receive post-Covid tele-counselling from the volunteers of Saytakaam. Apart from police, doctors and social activists have been included in Satyakaam's volunteers' list. The whole idea is to uplift their minds/mood and clear their doubts so that they can live a normal life.
Following suggestions from ASP Dr Prashant Choubey, Satyakaam was started in the first month of April 2021 to help senior citizens of the city. About 70 volunteers, including police, doctors and social activists in Satyakaam are offering their services free of cost. The volunteers work 24 hours to help senior citizens, especially those who are either living alone or are helpless.
It seems that many people, especially senior citizens, who recover from corona, have many thoughts and doubts about the disease. They alsoplunge into negativity and depression which can adversely affect their health. Satyakam volunteers are contacting such elders with an aim of helping them to pull them out of hopelessness.
ASP Dr Choubey said doctors of Satyakam gather full information about such senior citizens and try to know about their thoughts and problems to help them as much as possible. With this, if they need essentials, it is also provided. Senior citizens are assured that they are not alone in the city and the volunteers are "a part" of their family.
As part of our responsibility towards the society and respected senior citizens, MP police look forward to create an ecosystem that helps the elderly live a secure life.Dr Prashant Choubey, Additional SP Indore (West)
Six experts, including doctors, nutritionists on counsel panel
Satyakaam's post-Covid tele-counseling has six experts, including three doctors and nutritionists of the city are offering their services free of cost. These experts are counseling the senior citizens, who make phone calls to them at different times. These doctors are Dr. S. Maheshwari (MBBS, MD Psychiatry), Dr. RD Yadav (consultant Human Behavior and Social Issues, Police Panchayat), Dr. Dinesh Arya (Homeopath DHB, Master of Yoga), Mr. Purushottam Yadav (consultant, Police Panchayat and Patanjali Yoga Samiti), Ms Aarti Mehra (Nutritionist, BHSC, MHSC- Nutrition) and Mr Ashwath R (Consultant Coordinator).
