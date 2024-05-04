Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Deputy Collector Abhay Singh Kharadi Arrested On Rape Charges |

Barwani/ Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Former SDM and current deputy collector posted in Ujjain, Abhay Singh Kharadi, was arrested by Barwani Mahila police on Thursday night in connection with a rape case. The arrest followed a complaint filed by the victim on April 29, alleging repeated assaults and threats by Kharadi.

The incident allegedly occurred during his tenure as SDM in Barwani in 2016, and the victim came forward to report the matter only recently. Kharadi, who had been transferred to Ujjain just a month ago, was taken into custody from Bhopal with the assistance of a cyber team after attempts to locate him in various districts proved futile.

The police had registered a case under Section 376 and other relevant sections of the IPC, prompting a concerted effort to track down the accused. Reports suggest that Kharadi's tenure as an official has been marred by controversy, with previous disputes, including one with his wife drawing public attention.

His recent transfer from Barwani to Ujjain coincided with the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections. Mahila police station in-charge Alka Maniya pursued Kharadi across multiple districts before successfully apprehending him. The accused was presented before the district court on Friday afternoon and subsequently remanded to central jail.