MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Citizens Above 85 Years & PwDs Start Voting From Home

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Persons with disabilities (PwDs) and citizens above 85 years in the Sailana, Ratlam urban, Ratlam Rural and Jaora assembly areas have opted to vote from home (VfH) in the Lok Sabha constituency that will go to polls on May 13. The initiative witnessed active participation, showcasing the commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in the electoral process.

In Ratlam City, 319 out of 342 voters aged 85 plus, alongside 58 disabled voters, exercised their franchise from their residences. Similarly, Ratlam Rural saw 41 elderly voters and 5 disabled voters exercising their voting rights conveniently at home, with plans underway to facilitate the remaining voters soon.

Sailana assembly recorded a remarkable100% participation from disabled and 85 plus voters, with 34 elderly voters and 3 disabled voters casting their votes without leaving their homes. In Jaora assembly, 149 out of 162 elderly voters and 32 out of 33 disabled voters successfully exercised their franchise, reflecting aástrongáturnout.

The upcoming dates in Alot assembly will further extend this opportunity to disabled and 85-plus voters, ensuring their voices are heard in this democratic process. The Election Commission of India (ECI) made available the facility of VfH for those aged above 80 and certified persons with disabilities (whose disability is not less than 40% of the prescribed handicap) during LS polls.