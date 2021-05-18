Black fungus in Indore: Woman threatens to commit suicide from hospital building, video viral

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The video of a woman threatening to jump off the roof of a hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh if her husband suffering from Mucormycosis or black fungus infection does not get an injection required for its treatment went viral on Tuesday.

A hospital official said the woman's 40-year-old husband had been administered Amphotericin-B injections but he would need more shots and this had left her disturbed.

"I am speaking from Bombay Hospital. My husband is admitted in this hospital with black fungus infection and has pain in his eyes and jaws. The injection (Amphotericin-B) is not available in this hospital. Where should I take him in this condition?" the woman said in the video.

"If I don't get the injection today, then I will jump off the roof of the hospital and commit suicide. I have no other option left," she says further in the video message addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state health minister Prabhuram Chaudhary and Indore collector Manish Singh.