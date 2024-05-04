Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Hundreds Of Congress Workers Join BJP In Kukshi | FP Photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant political development in Kukshi, hundreds of Congress workers along with Congress MLA representative, formally joined the BJP in the presence of prominent BJP leader and Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The BJP's efforts to bolster its support base ahead of the upcoming Dhar-Mhow Lok Sabha elections were evident, with Vijayvargiya’s impassioned appeal urging the gathered supporters to vote decisively in favour of the BJP candidate, Savitri Thakur.

Addressing the gathering, Vijayvargiya emphasised the BJP's commitment to eradicating corruption and poverty in the country while expressing concerns over what he termed as Congress' deceptive manoeuvres regarding reservation policies, particularly affecting the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC) categories.

Vijayvargiya accused Congress of attempting to manipulate reservation allocations by advocating for reservation for Muslims under the SC/ST quota, a move he criticised as a blatant attempt to subvert the principles of equitable representation.

The event, which included traditional rituals such as the lighting of lamps in reverence to national icons like Dr Shyam Prasad Mukherjee and Pt Deendayal Upadhyay, was attended by various BJP leaders, including State Minister Jaideep Patel, former ministers, and local dignitaries.