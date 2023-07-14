IDA Board Meeting : Indore Ujjain Double-Decker Flyover Tender Issued | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Several important development projects of the city were cleared at the Indore Development Authority (IDA) board meeting held here on Thursday.

The most significant decision was the approval of the double-decker flyover on the Indore-Ujjain road and issuing tender of Rs 146.98 crore to an agency for its construction.

The flyover will improve connectivity with Ujjain. Several important development projects of the city were cleared at the Indore Development Authority (IDA) board meeting held here on Thursday.

The most significant decision was the approval of the double-decker flyover on the Indore-Ujjain road and issuing tender of Rs 146.98 crore to an agency for its construction.

The flyover will improve connectivity with Ujjain.

Health Sector

The IDA board also approved the construction of an accommodation centre for patients and their caregivers at the MY Hospital premises. The building estimated to cost around Rs 5 crores will have all the necessary facilities. The building will also have provision for adding additional floors in future.

A sum of Rs 85 lakh was sanctioned for repairing the basement of the Government Cancer Hospital.

Land Of Scheme 126, 127 Denotified

The board agreed to the proposal to denotify the land included in Scheme No 126, village Sirpur and Scheme No 127, village Piplyarao and it was decided to forward the proposal to the State Government for approval.

This decision will pave the way for colonies like Srishti Palace, Shrinath Vihar, Shrinath Street, Rishi Nagar-A, Rishi Nagar-B, Pushp Nagar, Roshan Bagh, Kamla Keshar Nagar, New Sunder Nagar, Kailash Bagh Colony, New Kaveri Nagar, Kaveri Nagar, Asha Palace, Suvidhi Nagar, Lake Palace, Panchavati Nagar and other colonies to be declared legal.

Other Decisions By The Board

Women Entrepreneurship Centres : Women Entrepreneurship Centres will be established at 3 places in the city. It was decided to invite tenders for the selection of architects for the centres.

Agency for international swimming pool : The board approved the tender conditions for appointing a private agency for operation and maintenance of the international-level swimming pool in Scheme No 94 Sector-F.

Read Also Indore: Shubhangi Joshi Is New President Of Inner Wheel Club of Indore Central

Beautification of Samrat Prithviraj Chouhan Square : The board decided to install a statue of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan at Niranjanpur Chauraha, which has been named after him. Administrative approval of Rs 30 lakh has been granted for the installation of the statue.

Obstacle of Mhow Naka flyover to be removed : It was decided to send a proposal for amendment in the City Development Plan 2023 for increasing the width of Gangwal bus stand from 30 metres to 45 metres in the proposed Development Plan 2035. The width of Mhow Naka Flyover will also be increased from two-lane to six-lane.

Feasibility study of ROBs, elevated bridge : Approval of tenders for feasibility study of three ROBs and one elevated bridge.

Small plots for general category : The IDA board decided to reassign residential plots for the low-income group in various city development schemes. The proposal will be sent for government approval.

International-level project management consultants to be appointed : It was decided to appoint international-level project management consultants to ensure smooth execution of IDA projects. Tenders have been invited from interested parties.