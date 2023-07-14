 IDA Board Meeting : Indore Ujjain Double-Decker Flyover Tender Issued
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIDA Board Meeting : Indore Ujjain Double-Decker Flyover Tender Issued

IDA Board Meeting : Indore Ujjain Double-Decker Flyover Tender Issued

The flyover will improve connectivity with Ujjain.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 03:35 AM IST
article-image
IDA Board Meeting : Indore Ujjain Double-Decker Flyover Tender Issued | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Several important development projects of the city were cleared at the Indore Development Authority (IDA) board meeting held here on Thursday.

The most significant decision was the approval of the double-decker flyover on the Indore-Ujjain road and issuing tender of Rs 146.98 crore to an agency for its construction.

The flyover will improve connectivity with Ujjain. Several important development projects of the city were cleared at the Indore Development Authority (IDA) board meeting held here on Thursday.

The most significant decision was the approval of the double-decker flyover on the Indore-Ujjain road and issuing tender of Rs 146.98 crore to an agency for its construction.

The flyover will improve connectivity with Ujjain.

Read Also
Tomato Price War: Political Parties Compete To Sell Pricey Vegetable At Affordable Price In Andhra...
article-image

Health Sector

The IDA board also approved the construction of an accommodation centre for patients and their caregivers at the MY Hospital premises. The building estimated to cost around Rs 5 crores will have all the necessary facilities. The building will also have provision for adding additional floors in future.

A sum of Rs 85 lakh was sanctioned for repairing the basement of the Government Cancer Hospital.

Read Also
Bhopal: Patwari Test Kicks Up Storm, Chief Minister Cancels Recruitment
article-image

Land Of Scheme 126, 127 Denotified

The board agreed to the proposal to denotify the land included in Scheme No 126, village Sirpur and Scheme No 127, village Piplyarao and it was decided to forward the proposal to the State Government for approval.

This decision will pave the way for colonies like Srishti Palace, Shrinath Vihar, Shrinath Street, Rishi Nagar-A, Rishi Nagar-B, Pushp Nagar, Roshan Bagh, Kamla Keshar Nagar, New Sunder Nagar, Kailash Bagh Colony, New Kaveri Nagar, Kaveri Nagar, Asha Palace, Suvidhi Nagar, Lake Palace, Panchavati Nagar and other colonies to be declared legal.

Read Also
Bhopal: 2 Held In MP For Demanding Money From 4 Cong Leaders In Kamal Nath's Name
article-image

Other Decisions By The Board

Women Entrepreneurship Centres : Women Entrepreneurship Centres will be established at 3 places in the city. It was decided to invite tenders for the selection of architects for the centres.

Agency for international swimming pool : The board approved the tender conditions for appointing a private agency for operation and maintenance of the international-level swimming pool in Scheme No 94 Sector-F.

Read Also
Indore: Shubhangi Joshi Is New President Of Inner Wheel Club of Indore Central
article-image

Beautification of Samrat Prithviraj Chouhan Square : The board decided to install a statue of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan at Niranjanpur Chauraha, which has been named after him. Administrative approval of Rs 30 lakh has been granted for the installation of the statue.

Obstacle of Mhow Naka flyover to be removed : It was decided to send a proposal for amendment in the City Development Plan 2023 for increasing the width of Gangwal bus stand from 30 metres to 45 metres in the proposed Development Plan 2035. The width of Mhow Naka Flyover will also be increased from two-lane to six-lane.

Feasibility study of ROBs, elevated bridge : Approval of tenders for feasibility study of three ROBs and one elevated bridge.

Read Also
Bhopal: Irregularities In Recruitment Exam, Aspiring Patwari Hold Protest, Seek CBI Probe
article-image

Small plots for general category : The IDA board decided to reassign residential plots for the low-income group in various city development schemes. The proposal will be sent for government approval.

International-level project management consultants to be appointed : It was decided to appoint international-level project management consultants to ensure smooth execution of IDA projects. Tenders have been invited from interested parties.

Read Also
MP: 159 Plastic Bags Of Poppy Straw Weighing 3,152.400 Kilogram Seized
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

From Paneer Makhana To Odisha's Dalma: A Glimpse Of Prez Murmu's Shahi Lunch Menu At Scindia's Jai...

From Paneer Makhana To Odisha's Dalma: A Glimpse Of Prez Murmu's Shahi Lunch Menu At Scindia's Jai...

Tomato Emoji Replaces Blue Tick On Twitter...7 Relatable Tomato Memes To Share With Family & Friends

Tomato Emoji Replaces Blue Tick On Twitter...7 Relatable Tomato Memes To Share With Family & Friends

Indore: Entry Of Departmental Provident To Be Made Through IFMIS Software

Indore: Entry Of Departmental Provident To Be Made Through IFMIS Software

Mukhyamantri Seekho Kamao Yojana: 1,521 Companies To Train 6,900 Youths

Mukhyamantri Seekho Kamao Yojana: 1,521 Companies To Train 6,900 Youths

IIT Indore Develops Process To Produce Green Hydrogen From PET Plastic Waste

IIT Indore Develops Process To Produce Green Hydrogen From PET Plastic Waste