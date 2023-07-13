 Bhopal: Irregularities In Recruitment Exam, Aspiring Patwari Hold Protest, Seek CBI Probe
Warns to march to Delhi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
Bhopal: Irregularities In Recruitment Exam, Aspiring Patwari Hold Protest, Seek CBI Probe | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of aspirants protested in front of the Employees Selection Board seeking CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the Patwari selection exam, here on Thursday.

The aspiring patwaris warned of holding a huge demonstration in Jamboree Maidan and thereafter marching to Delhi if their demand for a CBI probe was not fulfilled.

One of the aspirants participating in the demonstration alleged that during the ‘normalisation process’ 10 to 20 marks were changed while in railways and other exams, the difference of normalisation is just 2 to 3 marks.

Merely .1 mark can make a difference to get the job or lose it, while here in this exam of ESB 10 marks are normal in getting selected in the exam,’ said another youth aspiring to become a patwari.

MP Patwari Recruitment Exam: Jabalpur Candidates Take To Street Over Irregularities In Selection...
