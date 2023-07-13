MP: 159 Plastic Bags Of Poppy Straw Weighing 3,152.400 Kilogram Seized

MP: 159 Plastic Bags Of Poppy Straw Weighing 3,152.400 Kg Seized | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): On the basis of a specific intelligence, officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Garoth intercepted a TATA 1109 truck near Agrawal farm house on Tarnod road in Suwasara tehsil of Mandsaur and recovered 159 plastic bags of Poppy Straw (Doda Chura) weighing 3152.400 kg on Thursday.

Following tip off about a truck carrying poppy straw from Suwasara to Rajasthan, CBN Garoth team initiated vigilance on the suspected route and intercepted the truck. CBN officer fired at the vehicle after the driver tried to speed away.

However, the driver jumped from the moving truck and the vehicle rammed a departmental vehicle before overturning in a nearby field. Team members later nabbed the driver. During sustained questioning, the driver revealed that illicit Poppy Straw (Doda Chura) was loaded in the truck.

Thereafter, the truck was pulled out from the field with the help of a JCB. Since it was not possible to search the truck on the spot owing to security reasons, and heavy rainfall, it was brought to the CBN office.

The truck was thoroughly searched and total 159 plastic bags of poppy straw weighing 3,152.400 kgs were recovered. After completion of legal formalities, the recovered poppy straw along with the truck was seized and driver arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation was under progress.