Woman followed by PM Modi on Twitter dons burqa, takes videos in Shaheen Bagh; taken away by police

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently alleged that those who supported terrorists in Kashmir were staging protest in Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of 'azadi'. Speaking at a campaign rally, he had accused the AAP of siding with the protesters and said that the party "supplies biryani" to protesters in Shaheen Bagh. His comments were criticised by the the ruling party.

But even as the debate continued, a man made his way to Shaheen Bagh and fired shots in the air on February 1. The Delhi on Tuesday provided an update on the case, stating that photos recovered from the shooter's phone had revealed that he joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2019 -- something that his family denies. Kejriwal for his part, accused the BJP of "using" the police.

While unrelated to politics, the protesters also found themselves in the news following the death of a toddler. Four-month-old Mohammed Jahaan passed away last week after acquiring a severe cold and congestion following exposure to the winter chill at the outdoor demonstration. He used to accompany his mother almost every day to the site, and was a favourite with the protesters who would take turns to hold him and often draw the tricolour on his cheeks.