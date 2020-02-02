AAP's Sanjay Singh slams Yogi Adityanath over comments on Shaheen Bagh protests; demands campaign ban

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday said that Yogi Adityanath should be "arrested, jailed" for his comments on the AAP government and the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protests.
On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that those who supported terrorists in Kashmir were staging protest in Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of 'azadi'.
Speaking at a series of rallies in the national capital, Adityanath had also said that "their ancestors divided India", so they have a grouse against this emerging 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat', and slammed the AAP government, saying it "supplies biryani" to protesters in Shaheen Bagh.
Sanjay Singh on Sunday demanded an FIR against Adityanath for his remarks. The AAP leader told a press conference in Delhi that it has been 48 hours since the party asked the Election Commission time to meet them but it has not been granted.
"Election Commission is silent on all this, his campaigning should be banned in Delhi," he said.
He added that the party would "stage a sit-in in front of the ECI office on Monday" if the Commission did not give them time.
He also said that Adityanath "should be asked to provide proof for his claims".
At his first poll rally of the day at Karawal Nagar Chowk in support of BJP candidate Mohan Singh Bisht and Mustafabad's sitting MLA Jagdish Pradhan, Adityanath had said that the anti-CAA agitation was "against India" and an attempt to "malign the image" of the country.
"It is a roadblock in realising the dream of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'," he had said.
The UP chief minister had also attacked his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, alleging he and his party were siding with protesters at Shaheen Bagh and that a Pakistan minister and AAP were speaking in similar terms.
"How did it happen? We don't know where all their (AAP's) links are," he had said, referring to a tweet on Friday by Pakistan's Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Hussain on Delhi polls.
Kejriwal had responded to him on Friday, saying the Delhi election was an internal matter of India and any interference by Pakistan, the biggest sponsor of terrorism, will not be tolerated.
"People of Delhi, you have to decide, whether you want better health, better education facilities, better environment, metro services or whether Delhi needs Shaheen Bagh. I am here to tell you that," Adityanath had said, amid chants of 'Yogi, Yogi' and 'Jai Shri Ram'.
Elections for the Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8, with the counting of votes taking place on February 11.
(With inputs from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)