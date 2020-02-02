AAP's Sanjay Singh slams Yogi Adityanath over comments on Shaheen Bagh protests; demands campaign ban

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday said that Yogi Adityanath should be "arrested, jailed" for his comments on the AAP government and the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protests.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that those who supported terrorists in Kashmir were staging protest in Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of 'azadi'.

Speaking at a series of rallies in the national capital, Adityanath had also said that "their ancestors divided India", so they have a grouse against this emerging 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat', and slammed the AAP government, saying it "supplies biryani" to protesters in Shaheen Bagh.

Sanjay Singh on Sunday demanded an FIR against Adityanath for his remarks. The AAP leader told a press conference in Delhi that it has been 48 hours since the party asked the Election Commission time to meet them but it has not been granted.

"Election Commission is silent on all this, his campaigning should be banned in Delhi," he said.

He added that the party would "stage a sit-in in front of the ECI office on Monday" if the Commission did not give them time.

He also said that Adityanath "should be asked to provide proof for his claims".