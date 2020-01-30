Amit Shah promises 'strict punishment' for Jamia shooter; AAP demands HM's resignation

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said he has asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to take the strictest action after a man identified as Rambhakt Gopal Sharma opened fire in Jamia area and injuring a varsity student and asserted that no such incident will be tolerated.

Shah said in a tweet that he has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik over the matter and the guilty will not be spared.

"I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner over the incident of firing in Delhi today and have given directions to take the strictest action. The Central government will not tolerate any such incident, action will be taken seriously and the guilty will not be spared," he said.