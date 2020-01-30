Amit Shah promises 'strict punishment' for Jamia shooter; AAP demands HM's resignation

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said he has asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to take the strictest action after a man identified as Rambhakt Gopal Sharma opened fire in Jamia area and injuring a varsity student and asserted that no such incident will be tolerated.
Shah said in a tweet that he has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik over the matter and the guilty will not be spared.
"I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner over the incident of firing in Delhi today and have given directions to take the strictest action. The Central government will not tolerate any such incident, action will be taken seriously and the guilty will not be spared," he said.
On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that the firing incident in Jamia area was a BJP conspiracy to get the Delhi elections postponed as the "saffron party knows it is losing" the polls scheduled for February 8.
The BJP was behind the "disgusting" act committed on the Martyrdom Day of Mahatma Gandhi, AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged.
"The BJP did such a disgusting act on the Martyrdom Day of Gandhi ji. The BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah are scared of losing the upcoming polls and they are trying to get the polls postponed through the act. Amit Shah has tied the hands of the Delhi police in Jamia that is why they were mute spectators of the incident," Singh said in a tweet.
The party also demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation. “The police was standing there. This shows that the Home Minister and the Centre is giving him protection. This happens just two days after (BJP MP) Anurag Thakur made a remark. We demand resignation from Amit Shah. There should be an FIR against Thakur,” AAP spokesperson Ajoy Kumar said.
