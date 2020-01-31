'Narendra Modi is my Prime Minister': Kejriwal hits out at Pakistan Minister over 'Modimadness' remark

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said elections in Delhi are an internal matter of India and no interference by Pakistan, the biggest sponsor of terrorism, would be tolerated.
Responding to a tweet by Pakistan's Minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Hussain, the chief minister also said no matter how hard Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of this country.
"Narendra Modi ji is the Prime Minister of India. He is my prime minister too. The election of Delhi is an internal issue of India and we will not tolerate the interference of the biggest sponsors of terrorism. As much as Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of this country," Kejriwal said in a tweet.
Earlier on Thursday, Hussain had said that PM Modi has lost balance after internal and external reaction to Kashmir, Citizenship law and failing economy. He tweeted, "People of India must defeat #Modimadness ,Under pressure to lose another State Elections(Delhi on Feb 8th),he resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering Region,Mr Modi has lost balance after internal and external reaction to Kashmir,Citizenship laws and failing economy."
Pakistan's Minister of Science and Technology was responding to a statement by Prime Minister Modi's on Indo-Pak war. Modi had said that Indian armed forces would defeat Pakistan in 7-10 days. "Pakistan has already lost three wars. Our armed forces will not take more than 7-10 days to make Pakistan bite the dust," Modi had said on Tuesday.
Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.
(With inputs from PTI)
