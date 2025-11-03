 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates Indian Women's Cricket Team On World Cup Victory
The Indian women's cricket team kept its date with history by winning its first-ever World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa to script a golden chapter in the country's pantheon of sporting achievements in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 01:05 AM IST
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team and said their win in the World Cup is "historic".

"Historic victory. Hearty congratulations to the world champion Indian women's cricket team! Heartfelt congratulations to the people of the country! You all are the pride of the nation. Bharat Mata ki Jai," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

