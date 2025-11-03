 'A Spectacular Win..Exceptional Teamwork': PM Modi On India's Women's Maiden World Cup Victory
"Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence," the Prime Minister wrote.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 12:32 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media late Sunday night to celebrate India's maiden ICC Women's Cricket World Cup victory, calling it "a spectacular win" that showcased "great skill and confidence."

The congratulatory message came shortly after the Indian women's cricket team defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, claiming the coveted trophy in front of a packed home crowd.

"Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence," the Prime Minister wrote. "The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament."

India's victory was built on a commanding batting display, with the team posting 298/7 in their 50 overs. Young opener Shafali Verma was the star of the show, blasting 87 runs to set the tone early on. Deepti Sharma chipped in with a steady 58 in the middle order, helping India build a total that proved too much for the South African side, who fell 52 runs short despite a spirited chase.

The win marks a watershed moment for Indian women's cricket, a sport that has grown exponentially in popularity and support over the past decade. For many players, this was the culmination of years of hard work, near-misses, and unwavering belief.

In his message, PM Modi acknowledged the broader impact of the victory, saying it would "motivate future champions to take up sports." The sentiment reflects a growing emphasis on sports development across the country, particularly in encouraging young girls to pursue athletics.

Social media erupted in celebration following both the victory and the Prime Minister's tweet, with fans, former cricketers, and celebrities joining the chorus of praise for the Women in Blue.

