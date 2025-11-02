IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Heartfelt Messages Pour In From Families Of Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Goud & Others | Video

Heartfelt Messages Pour In From Families Of Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Goud |

Navi Mumbai: As Team India gears up to face South Africa in the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Final in Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium today, the families of the players are filled with pride, prayers, and high hopes for victory.

Opening Batter Shafali Verma’s parents, Parveen Bala and Sanjeev Verma, expressed their unwavering support and excitement ahead of the match.

Expressing hope, her mother, Parveen said that we will celebrate a second Diwali. “We are all excited and . She is determined to perform well from start to finish to help the team win. We called and encouraged her not to worry about past performances. We are sure the team will win the World Cup, and we will celebrate a second Diwali,” she said.

#WATCH | Rohtak, Haryana: On Women's World Cup 2025 Final, Shafali Verma's Mother Parveen Bala says, "... We all are excited and full of hope for Shafali, she is determined to perform well from start to finish to help the team win... We called and encouraged Shafali not to worry… pic.twitter.com/1WZhNsqo5h — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2025

Her father Sanjeev Verma expressed confident that the Team will lift the cup. He said, "It feels wonderful that Team India has reached the final, and we are confident they will lift the cup... We have high expectations of Shafali. Even after she was dismissed early, we encouraged her and advised her to slightly adjust her approach to score more runs. The contribution of the opening pair is crucial to winning any match, and as an opener, Shafali is expected to lead the team to victory."

From Punjab, the right-hand batsman Amanjot Kaur’s family is equally confident about the team’s success. Her father, Bhupinder Singh, shared, “We are completely confident about winning today. Preparations are done, and we’ve brought firecrackers. Everyone is talking about the match... After nearly 25 years, India is finally poised to win the World Cup... I haven't spoken to Amanjyot yet... We've ordered sweets, and everything is ready”

#WATCH | Mohali, Punjab: INDvsSA Women's World Cup Final | Cricketer Amanjot Kaur's father Bhupinder Singh says, "We are completely confident about winning today. Preparations are finished, and we've brought firecrackers. Best wishes to the entire Indian women's team for their… pic.twitter.com/Olz3zXMBXG — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2025

Her mother hoped that she make 50 or 100 runs in today's match. "I was very happy when she hit two fours in the last over in the last match. We ordered some sweets and also have firecrackers... We will watch today's match together with great joy."

Meanwhile, fast bowler, Kranti Goud’s family in Madhya Pradesh expressed their prayers and pride. Her sister, Roshni Goud, said, “She is a great bowler, and we all pray that she takes good wickets,” while her mother, Neelam Singh, added emotionally, “We all are praying for India to win. I never thought she would come this far. I believe she will play well.”

#WATCH | Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh | Ahead of India vs South Africa clash in Women's World Cup final, mother of Indian team player Kranti Goud, Neelam Singh says, "We all are praying for India to win the World Cup... I never thought she would come this far... I believe she will… pic.twitter.com/O6GeNaxNsC — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2025

Richa Ghosh’s coach, Pappy Dalal from Siliguri, shared confidence in the wicketkeeper-batter, saying, “She might hit a century when she gets a chance... It would be a tough match, but a good one, and it seems that India would win the World Cup... Richa is a good batter and keeper.”

#WATCH | Siliguri, West Bengal | Richa Ghosh's coach, Pappy Dalal says, "Richa will perform very well today as her performance in every match is really great... She might hit a century when she gets a chance... It would be a tough match, but a good one, and it seems that India… https://t.co/1Jj1sO2bqW pic.twitter.com/9qs1efftZj — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2025

On the other hand, Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana's mother, Vimla Rana, from Dehradun, spoke with warmth and nostalgia about her daughter’s cricketing journey. “It’s great to see the team reach this far. We hope they win the final,” she said, expressing her excitement ahead of the high-stakes clash.

#WATCH | #INDvSA Women's World Cup Final | Dehradun | Indian cricketer Sneh Rana's mother Vimla Rana says, "It's great to see the team reach this far. We hope they win the final... She's been playing since she was seven or eight years old. She used to play cricket with boys. Back… pic.twitter.com/4J83XDHruS — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2025

Deepti Sharma’s mother, Sushilaa Sharma, shared an inspiring message: “Just as winning every single mark in studies is crucial, every single run in the match matters. Our children often make the mistake of letting opponents hit fours early, and they keep giving up runs. They should focus on scoring runs from the start, even just one run at a time. Ultimately, this will lead to scoring many runs... We must win today at all costs... Deepti will perform exceptionally well. I've nurtured her from within, and when she has the bat and ball in her hands, everyone will see her game”