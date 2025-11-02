14-Year-Old Abducted, Gang-Raped In Kolkata; 3 Arrested

File Pic (Representative Image)

Three individuals have been arrested and face charges in connection with the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Kolkata's Dum Dum locality. According to reports, the Class 7 student was on her way to tuition on Saturday evening when the assault took place. The suspects have been named as Sanju Saha, Vicky Paswan, and Rajesh Paswan.

Investigators believe the victim was acquainted with one of the accused. The two initially met at a park, where they were later joined by two others. The trio then allegedly forced the girl into an e-rickshaw and took her to a residence in Motilal Colony, where she was subjected to torture and sexual assault, according to the complaint filed with authorities.

Read Also Father Of Durgapur Gangrape Victim Urges CM Mamata Banerjee To Move Daughter To Odisha Over Safety...

The teenager managed to flee the location and arrived home late at night in a distressed state. After recounting the ordeal to her parents, a formal complaint was registered at Dum Dum Police Station.

All three accused have been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including charges of gang rape and unlawful confinement.

While Saha has been placed in five-day police custody for interrogation, both Paswans have been remanded to one-day judicial custody.