 14-Year-Old Abducted, Gang-Raped In Kolkata; 3 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia14-Year-Old Abducted, Gang-Raped In Kolkata; 3 Arrested

14-Year-Old Abducted, Gang-Raped In Kolkata; 3 Arrested

The teenager managed to flee the location and arrived home late at night in a distressed state. After recounting the ordeal to her parents, a formal complaint was registered at Dum Dum Police Station.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 11:07 PM IST
article-image
File Pic (Representative Image)

Three individuals have been arrested and face charges in connection with the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Kolkata's Dum Dum locality. According to reports, the Class 7 student was on her way to tuition on Saturday evening when the assault took place. The suspects have been named as Sanju Saha, Vicky Paswan, and Rajesh Paswan.

Investigators believe the victim was acquainted with one of the accused. The two initially met at a park, where they were later joined by two others. The trio then allegedly forced the girl into an e-rickshaw and took her to a residence in Motilal Colony, where she was subjected to torture and sexual assault, according to the complaint filed with authorities.

Read Also
Father Of Durgapur Gangrape Victim Urges CM Mamata Banerjee To Move Daughter To Odisha Over Safety...
article-image

The teenager managed to flee the location and arrived home late at night in a distressed state. After recounting the ordeal to her parents, a formal complaint was registered at Dum Dum Police Station.

All three accused have been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including charges of gang rape and unlawful confinement.

FPJ Shorts
'Will India Lift The Cup?': Netizens Set X Ablaze Amid IND W vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final In Navi Mumbai
'Will India Lift The Cup?': Netizens Set X Ablaze Amid IND W vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final In Navi Mumbai
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: South Africa Steadily Progressing The Run Chase; SA 174-5
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: South Africa Steadily Progressing The Run Chase; SA 174-5
Paris Masters Prize Money: How Much Money Did Jannik Sinner Win After Lifting The Title?
Paris Masters Prize Money: How Much Money Did Jannik Sinner Win After Lifting The Title?
Powai Hostage Case: Tea Vendor Who First Alerted Police Yet To Have His Statement Recorded
Powai Hostage Case: Tea Vendor Who First Alerted Police Yet To Have His Statement Recorded

While Saha has been placed in five-day police custody for interrogation, both Paswans have been remanded to one-day judicial custody.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

14-Year-Old Abducted, Gang-Raped In Kolkata; 3 Arrested

14-Year-Old Abducted, Gang-Raped In Kolkata; 3 Arrested

'Even Trump Doesn't Know What He Is Going To Do Tomorrow': Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Says...

'Even Trump Doesn't Know What He Is Going To Do Tomorrow': Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Says...

DMK-Led Multi-Party Meet To Move Supreme Court Against EC’s Special Revision Drive

DMK-Led Multi-Party Meet To Move Supreme Court Against EC’s Special Revision Drive

Punjab Governor Approves Prosecution Of Akali Leader Bikram Singh Majithia In DA Case

Punjab Governor Approves Prosecution Of Akali Leader Bikram Singh Majithia In DA Case

15 Pilgrims Killed, Several Injured As Tourist Bus Rams Into Trailer In Rajasthan's Phalodi - VIDEO

15 Pilgrims Killed, Several Injured As Tourist Bus Rams Into Trailer In Rajasthan's Phalodi - VIDEO