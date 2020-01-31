Delhi Election 2020: EC issues notice to Kejriwal for violating MCC over Mohalla Clinic promise

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal for promising to set up mohalla clinics on court premises in the city at a time when the model code of conduct is in place.
He has been asked to respond before 5.00 pm Friday.
A BJP leader had approached the Commission alleging that addressing members of the Delhi Bar Association on January 13, Kejriwal had said the government was ready to open mohalla clinics in bars and court premises provided space is allocated.
The Delhi Chief Electoral Office had confirmed that Kejriwal had "made a promise".
The notice referred to part VII of the Model Code dealing with party in power.
"The party in power...shall ensure that no cause is given for any complaint that it has used its official position for the purposes of its election campaign and sub-clause(c) of clause (vi) thereof provides that from the time elections are announced by the Commission, Ministers and other authorities shall not make any promise of construction of roads, provision of drinking water facilities etc," the notice said.
Congress ki loot
In more trouble for BJP leaders, the EC has issued a show cause notice to the party's National General Secretary Arun Singh for making "unverified allegations through advertisements" against rival parties and candidates.
The poll panel has asked the BJP leader to respond to its notice before noon of January 31. The EC action came in the wake of a complaint lodged by the Congress, which alleged that the BJP issued advertisements in the print media making false, baseless and unsubstantiated allegations against it.
The notice has quoted the advertisement as saying: "15 saal Congress ki loot" (15 years of Congress' loot).
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)