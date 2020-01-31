Delhi Election 2020: EC issues notice to Kejriwal for violating MCC over Mohalla Clinic promise

"The party in power...shall ensure that no cause is given for any complaint that it has used its official position for the purposes of its election campaign and sub-clause(c) of clause (vi) thereof provides that from the time elections are announced by the Commission, Ministers and other authorities shall not make any promise of construction of roads, provision of drinking water facilities etc," the notice said.

Congress ki loot

In more trouble for BJP leaders, the EC has issued a show cause notice to the party's National General Secretary Arun Singh for making "unverified allegations through advertisements" against rival parties and candidates.

The poll panel has asked the BJP leader to respond to its notice before noon of January 31. The EC action came in the wake of a complaint lodged by the Congress, which alleged that the BJP issued advertisements in the print media making false, baseless and unsubstantiated allegations against it.

The notice has quoted the advertisement as saying: "15 saal Congress ki loot" (15 years of Congress' loot).