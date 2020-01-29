Delhi Elections 2020: EC orders removal of Anurag Thakur, MP Parvesh Verma as BJP campaigners

The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the removal of BJP minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma from the list of campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the Delhi Assembly polls with immediate effect.

The EC has also sent notice to Verma and Thakur in the matter of violation of provisions of Model Code of Conduct and Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The Delhi election office on Tuesday had submitted its report to the Election Commission on the suspected violation of model code of conduct by Verma and Thakur, BJP's star campaigners.

The report referred to Verma's remarks on Shaheen Bagh and his tweet regarding religious places, besides Thakur's alleged "Shoot the traitors" poll slogan at a rally.

Verma had said that mosques and graveyards have come up on over 500 government properties in the capital, including hospitals and schools. He said the land where these "illegal structures" have come up belong to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board and many other government agencies.