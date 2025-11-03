Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Grief Over Chevella Road Accident, Orders Officials To Rush To Spot And Ensure Immediate Rescue Operations; Video

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed heartfelt grief over the road accident that took place in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district. | X @TGStateTrends

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed heartfelt grief over the road accident that took place in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district. The CM instructed the officials to immediately reach the spot and take necessary relief measures. He ordered for the complete details of the accident to be informed in a timely manner.

The Chief Minister spoke to the DGP and CS over the phone and asked them to continue the relief operations being carried out there on a war footing and to deploy all departments.

రంగారెడ్డి జిల్లా చేవెళ్ల మండలంలో జరిగిన ఘోర రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతిని కలిగించింది. ప్రమాద దృశ్యాలు హృదయాన్ని కలిచివేశాయి.



మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. వారి కుటుంబాలకు ప్రభుత్వం అన్ని విధాలుగా ఆదుకుంటుంది, అండగా ఉంటుంది. క్షతగాత్రులకు… — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) November 3, 2025

He further instructed them to immediately evacuate all those injured in the bus accident to Hyderabad and make arrangements to provide them with better medical treatment.

In a horrific road accident occurred in Ranga Reddy district near Mirzaguda of Chevella mandal on Monday morning at least 18 feared dead and several others suffered severe injuries.



Early in the morning an RTC bus from Tandur depot in Vikarabad was heading towards Hyderabad… pic.twitter.com/ZCNkXGdl3p — SNV Sudhir (@sudhirjourno) November 3, 2025

The CM ordered for sufficient ambulances and medical personnel, be deployed to save the injured individuals. He also asked the available ministers to immediately reach the accident site.

The Chief Minister is constantly inquiring about the severity of the accident. He has alerted all the CS departmental officers with the order. A control room has been set up in the Secretariat immediately.

Meanwhile, the Telangana IT and Industries Minister and joint Rangareddy District In-charge Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu also expressed deep shock over the accident.

As soon as the information was received, the District Collector, police and other senior officials of the departments were alerted. They inquired about the manner in which the accident occurred and the current condition of the injured people.

They instructed the senior officials to immediately reach the spot and personally supervise the rescue operations.

The officials supervising the rescue operations were advised to assure that the government will support each and every one of the injured. He ordered that for the arrangements to be made to inform the family members of the injured individuals with complete information.

The senior officials of the medical department were alerted to take all measures to provide better treatment to the injured at the Chevella Government Hospital. A teleconference was held with the relevant senior officials on this issue.

The RTC MD, Transport Commissioner and Fire DG have been instructed to immediately reach the accident site and monitor the rescue.

The police officials stated that the accident occurred when a tipper coming from the wrong side collided with the bus. The Minister instructed RTC officials to reach the accident spot immediately.

