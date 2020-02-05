Shaheen Bagh shooter's family denies AAP connection; Kejriwal accuses BJP of 'using Delhi Police'

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police recovered photos from the phone of the Shaheen Bagh shooter and said that he was a member of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.
The photos recovered from Kapil's phone show him and his father Gaje Singh with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh and are allegedly from 2019 on the day when the father-son duo joined AAP.
CP Crime Branch, Delhi Police, Rajesh Deo had however added that the influence of any politicians on Kapil would become clear only after further investigations.
His father however denies having any connection with AAP.
"AAP has nothing to do with anyone from my family. They came to us during Lok Sabha elections. They made us wear AAP caps. I was in BSP in 2012. Later, I quit politics," Gaje Singh, Kapil's father told ANI.
"AAP came to our village during Lok Sabha elections. They gave us AAP caps as respect. We have nothing to do with AAP and neither are we a member of it. We are being defamed," Kapil's brother added.
His uncle too denies the allegation. Ajab Singh said that nobody from the family was a member of AAP.
"An issue is being made out of this to target Kapil. BJP wants to win the election. He has nothing to do with any party," he alleged.
They family is not the only one to express such a sentiment.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday questioned if the presence of someone in a photo was a proof of that person being involved in the crime. Accusing the BJP of being involved in the investigation he wondered
"How the photo, if it was part of the investigation, reached the media and the BJP leaders? For the past three days, BJP was saying that AAP is involved (in the shooting). They have been saying that he belongs to AAP. Does that mean the BJP leaders were involved in the investigation," the AAP leader asked.
Singh also said that no matter what the BJP does, the people of Delhi will vote for AAP on February 8.
"All this is happening because the BJP is scared of defeat," he said.
"I am shocked. The MCC is in place and the EC is the supreme authority. The DCP heading the investigation is saying that the photo of AAP leaders were found in the phone of the accused and they are probing the case. Is Amit Shah asking the DCP to make the statement or someone else is pushing him," Singh asked.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also reiterated this sentiment calling it a "political stunt" on the part of the BJP.
"BJP is using Delhi Police. If Kapil has links with AAP, he must be given stringent punishment. It's their political stunt before polls," he said.
"Shaheen Bagh pe sabse zyada fayda is waqt BJP ko ho rha hai. Shaheen Bagh ke alawa unke paas pure chunav mein koi narrative nahi hai," he said.
Kapil had, on February 1, fired in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act are going on for over 50 days. According to the police, he had later revealed to the Crime Branch that he brought the pistol almost seven years ago for celebratory firing during his brother's wedding.
Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur sent Kapil, who is a resident of Dallupura village near Delhi-Noida border, to two-day police custody.
(With inputs from agencies)
