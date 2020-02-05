Shaheen Bagh shooter's family denies AAP connection; Kejriwal accuses BJP of 'using Delhi Police'

They family is not the only one to express such a sentiment.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday questioned if the presence of someone in a photo was a proof of that person being involved in the crime. Accusing the BJP of being involved in the investigation he wondered

"How the photo, if it was part of the investigation, reached the media and the BJP leaders? For the past three days, BJP was saying that AAP is involved (in the shooting). They have been saying that he belongs to AAP. Does that mean the BJP leaders were involved in the investigation," the AAP leader asked.

Singh also said that no matter what the BJP does, the people of Delhi will vote for AAP on February 8.

"All this is happening because the BJP is scared of defeat," he said.

"I am shocked. The MCC is in place and the EC is the supreme authority. The DCP heading the investigation is saying that the photo of AAP leaders were found in the phone of the accused and they are probing the case. Is Amit Shah asking the DCP to make the statement or someone else is pushing him," Singh asked.