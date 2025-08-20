 Congress’ Voter Adhikar Yatra Gets ‘Positive Response’, Rahul Gandhi Targets EC; BJP Hits Back Sharply
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress’ Voter Adhikar Yatra Gets ‘Positive Response’, Rahul Gandhi Targets EC; BJP Hits Back Sharply

Congress’ Voter Adhikar Yatra Gets ‘Positive Response’, Rahul Gandhi Targets EC; BJP Hits Back Sharply

Speaking to reporters at Parliament premises, the Congress leader said, "The response is very good. Everyone is now saying 'vote chori' in Bihar. This is reality. Attempt of 'election chori' is being made. Bihar is resisting. The entire country will resist."

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | ANI

New Delhi: Hailing the positive response to his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in poll-bound Bihar, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence on Wednesday that the entire country will also be resisting 'election chori' (election theft).

Speaking to reporters at Parliament premises, the Congress leader said, "The response is very good. Everyone is now saying 'vote chori' in Bihar. This is reality. Attempt of 'election chori' is being made. Bihar is resisting. The entire country will resist."

The Congress leader also congratulated and shook hands BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy on winning the Constitution Club of India elections recently.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' began on Sunday from Sasaram. The 16-day yatra has been organised to protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar and alleged 'vote chori'. On the second day, Gandhi reached Aurangabad along with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. On August 19 (Tuesday), Gandhi, along with Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya took the rally to Bihar's Newada.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row
Read Also
'More Chaos You Create, More Public Will Reject You': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Slams Opposition...
article-image

The yatra will cover more than 1,300 km across over 20 districts and conclude in Patna on September 1.

Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia hit out at the Congress leader for running a "jhooth ki dukaan" (shop of lies) as the Congress MP leads the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in poll-bound Bihar. Bhatia further questioned whether Gandhi would apologise to the nation for spreading "falsehoods".

At a BJP press conference here, Bhatia referred to a petition rejected by the Supreme Court on August 18, alleging discrepancies in the Maharashtra Assembly elections held in November 2024.

"Yesterday, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections over alleged bogus voting. The court stated, 'There is no tangible material before us that states there was bogus voting.' Additionally, the court noted that this was a misuse of the legal process," he said.

Read Also
'Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bihar Yatra Is Jhooth Ki Dukaan, Not Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’,...
article-image

He also responded to the Congress's claims of discrepancies in the Maharashtra voters' data, claiming that "baseless questions were raised on the Election Commission".

Echoing similar concerns, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the Congress party of wanting infiltrators and deceased people to remain on the voter list.

Prasad told ANI, "What do they want- that infiltrators be made voters? Should those who have died be kept as voters? Should those listed in two places be kept as voters? What do they want? They have not been able to clarify their stand so far."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than...

UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn

Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Doctors Perform Rare Dual Surgery, Save Pregnant Woman & Newborn

UP Govt Orders Verification Of College Principals’ Certificates Amid Fraud Allegations

UP Govt Orders Verification Of College Principals’ Certificates Amid Fraud Allegations