Arvind Kejriwal Allotted Type-VII Bungalow In Delhi's Lodhi Estate, Almost A Year After Resigning As Delhi CM

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal | ANI

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday allotted an official bungalow to former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. The Central Government had reportedly assigned a Type VII bungalow at 95, Lodhi Estate to Kejriwal, almost a year after he resigned from the post of Delhi CM.

Notably, Kejriwal has requested a suitable housing facility as the national president of a recognised political party of the country. Earlier, the AAP had demanded the allotment of the bungalow at 35, Lodhi Estate, which was earlier used by Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, reported NDTV. However, that bungalow has already been allotted to Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in July this year.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will now be the neighbour of the AAP chief. Tharoor has bungalow 97. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also lives near Kejriwal's new bungalow.Notably, Bharati stays in Bungalow 81, while Priyanka Gandhi lives in bungalow 81.