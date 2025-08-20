'Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bihar Yatra Is Jhooth Ki Dukaan, Not Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’, Alleges BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vivek Thakur | X @ANI

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vivek Thakur on Wednesday criticised Rahul Gandhi led 'Voter adhikar yatra' in poll bound Bihar, with the BJP leader claiming that the state is being treated like a "tourist spot" to be visited only during elections.

Hitting out at the Congress MP, Thakur said that it has become a "habit" of Gandhi to have disruptive thinking.

"It has become their habit to talk with disruptive thinking. Bihar is very ahead in political thinking, they understand everything. Bihar is a tourist spot for them. When elections come, they go there, and then they leave like that," the BJP MP told ANI at Parliament premises.

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is running a "jhooth ki dukaan" (shop of lies) as the Congress MP leads the yatra in Bihar. Bhatia further questioned whether Gandhi would apologise to the nation for spreading "falsehoods".

Bhatia referred to a petition rejected by the Supreme Court on August 18, alleging discrepancies in the Maharashtra Assembly elections held in November 2024.

"Yesterday (Monday), the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections over alleged bogus voting. The court stated, 'There is no tangible material before us that states there was bogus voting.' Additionally, the court noted that this was a misuse of the legal process," Bhatia mentioned.

"Rahul Gandhi is running 'jhooth ki dukaan/showroom', not 'mohabaat ki dukaan'...", Bhatia added.

Earlier today, while attending the Parliament session in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi mentioned how the response over his Yatra has been very good, as Bihar 'resists' vote theft.

"The response is very good. Everyone is now saying 'vote chori' in Bihar. This is reality. Attempt of 'election chori' is being made. Bihar is resisting. The entire country will resist," Gandhi added.

Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' began on Sunday from Sasaram. The 16-day yatra has been organised to protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar and alleged 'vote chori'.The yatra will cover more than 1,300 km across over 20 districts and conclude in Patna on September 1.

