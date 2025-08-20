 Bomb Threat Email To Jaipur’s Palace School Sparks Massive Police Search; Cyber Team Tracing Origin
Bomb Threat Email To Jaipur’s Palace School Sparks Massive Police Search; Cyber Team Tracing Origin

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
A late-night bomb threat email sent to The Palace School in Jaipur’s Manak Chowk police station area triggered a major security operation on Wednesday morning. | Representative Image

Jaipur: A late-night bomb threat email sent to The Palace School in Jaipur’s Manak Chowk police station area triggered a major security operation on Wednesday morning. The school administration alerted the police early Wednesday after discovering the threatening message in their inbox.

Following the report, senior police officials, along with the Bomb Disposal Squad, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and dog squad, rushed to the school premises. A full-scale search operation has been underway since morning to ensure the safety of students and staff. The mail threatens explosion in classrooms and toilet, said police.

According to officials, the email claimed that two TNT IEDs had been planted in the classrooms and toilet area of classes 4 to 7, threatening that they would explode by 1.45 p.m. The message instructed the school to evacuate all children before that time.

Speaking on the matter, DCP North Karan Sharma confirmed that a thorough search is being conducted and all necessary protocols are being followed. “All agencies have been deployed, and we are checking every corner of the school,” he said. The Cyber Cell has started investigating the source of the email.

article-image

"The Jaipur Police cyber team has joined the investigation and is actively working to trace the origin of the threatening email. The team is examining the IP address from which the mail was sent. The threat is being taken very seriously,” DCP Sharma added.

This is not the first time The Palace School has received such a threat. A similar email had been sent earlier, which also led to a security sweep. However, nothing suspicious was found during that previous incident.

Despite the history of false threats, police say they are treating the current situation with utmost caution. Every possible angle is being investigated, and a security perimeter has been established around the school. Students were not present at the school at the time of the threat, as it was received during the night.

