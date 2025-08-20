 Delhi: 3 Dead After Building Collapses In Daryaganj Area; VIDEO
HomeIndiaDelhi: 3 Dead After Building Collapses In Daryaganj Area; VIDEO

At least three people died after a building collapsed in Delhi's Daryaganj on Wednesday afternoon.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 04:37 PM IST
Delhi: 3 Dead After Building Collapses In Daryaganj Area (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

New Delhi: At least three people died after a building collapsed in Delhi's Daryaganj on Wednesday afternoon. Three people were also reportedly injured in the collapse. The incident took place at Sadbhavana Park.

At around 12:14 pm, firefighters received the alert. A rescue operation has been launched to pull out the people trapped under the debris of the collapsed structure. Senior officials also rushed to the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said that the injured have been moved to the LNJP Hospital, reported PTI. "Civic authorities, including DDMA, have been informed and rescue efforts are underway. Legal action will be taken after verification of facts," he added.

The deceased have been identified as Zubair, Gulsagar, and Taufiq. The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

More details are still awaited.

It is the second incident of building collapse in Delhi within a week. On August 15, five people were killed and 12 were reported injured after a structure collapsed inside the Humayun’s Tomb complex in Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin area. Reportedly, there were 15-20 people inside the building, including the imam, when the roof collapsed. The roof is believed to be around 25-30 years old.

