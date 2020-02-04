'AAP chronology samajhiye...': Twitter reacts to Shaheen Bagh shooter's new identity as member of Kejriwal's party

On Tuesday, the Delhi police recovered deleted photos from the phone of the Shaheen Bagh shooter. The man who had initially identified himself as Kapil Gujjar, was a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, the police said.
The photos recovered from phone of the Kapil show him and his father Gaje Singh with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh and are allegedly from 2019 on the day when the father-son duo joined AAP.
Confirming that the photos were recovered from Kapil's phone, DCP Crime Branch, Delhi Police, Rajesh Deo said today, "We recovered the pictures from his phone during the course of the investigation. Kapil has confessed that he and his father joined AAP somewhere between January-February 2019."
"During the course of the investigation, we identified the route taken by the accused, the motorcycle used by him and also the person who accompanied him to the spot. We also seized the phone, after conducting a raid," Deo told reporters here.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh however dismissed the allegations, calling it a conspiracy.
"Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country at this time, now just before elections, photos and conspiracies will be found. 3-4 days are left for the elections, BJP will do as much dirty politics as they can," he said.
"What does having a picture with someone mean?" he asked.
BJP chief JP Nadda said, "People of the country and Delhi today saw the dirty face of AAP."
Twitter too had plenty to say, with many taking up Amit Shah's now viral "aap chronology samajh lijiye" dialogue in a new manner to comment on the issue.
Take a look:
(With inputs from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)