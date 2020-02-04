'AAP chronology samajhiye...': Twitter reacts to Shaheen Bagh shooter's new identity as member of Kejriwal's party

On Tuesday, the Delhi police recovered deleted photos from the phone of the Shaheen Bagh shooter. The man who had initially identified himself as Kapil Gujjar, was a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, the police said.

The photos recovered from phone of the Kapil show him and his father Gaje Singh with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh and are allegedly from 2019 on the day when the father-son duo joined AAP.

Confirming that the photos were recovered from Kapil's phone, DCP Crime Branch, Delhi Police, Rajesh Deo said today, "We recovered the pictures from his phone during the course of the investigation. Kapil has confessed that he and his father joined AAP somewhere between January-February 2019."

"During the course of the investigation, we identified the route taken by the accused, the motorcycle used by him and also the person who accompanied him to the spot. We also seized the phone, after conducting a raid," Deo told reporters here.