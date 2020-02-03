Shaheen Bagh, Jamia protests are no coincidence but an experiment: PM Modi

Spear-heading the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Protests against the Citizenship Act in Seelampur, Jamia and Shaheen Bagh are no coincidence but an experiment.

"Protests against the Citizenship Act are going on in Seelampur, Jamia and Shaheen Bagh for the past several days. These protests are no coincidences. These protests are a conspiracy to divide India. There is a design of politics behind it, which is going to ruin the harmony of the nation," PM Modi said.

Citing major decisions, from scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir to Citizenship Amendment Act, which were taken by his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that it is for the first time in the country that the opposition has a complaint with a government.