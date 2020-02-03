Shaheen Bagh, Jamia protests are no coincidence but an experiment: PM Modi

Spear-heading the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Protests against the Citizenship Act in Seelampur, Jamia and Shaheen Bagh are no coincidence but an experiment.
"Protests against the Citizenship Act are going on in Seelampur, Jamia and Shaheen Bagh for the past several days. These protests are no coincidences. These protests are a conspiracy to divide India. There is a design of politics behind it, which is going to ruin the harmony of the nation," PM Modi said.
Citing major decisions, from scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir to Citizenship Amendment Act, which were taken by his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that it is for the first time in the country that the opposition has a complaint with a government.
"Today, for the first time in the history of the country, the opposition has a complaint with a government. What is the complaint? They say that Modi is so fast? Just work slowly, why are you taking big decisions one after the other? What is the need for it?," said Prime Minister Modi while addressing a rally here at Karkardooma in east Delhi.
"Article 370 was abrogated after 70 years. Ram Janambhoomi verdict came after 70 years. Kartarpur Sahib corridor was made after 70 years. India-Bangladesh border issue solved after 70 years. The CAA came after 70 years. The War Memorial and the Police Memorial made after 50-60 years," said the Prime Minister.
The BJP-led Central government will provide 'pucca' houses to all poor families by 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while addressing an election rally ahead of the February 8 assembly polls. The Aam Aadmi Party will continue to stall welfare schemes for people if it is voted back to power, the prime minister said at the rally in Karkardooma.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)