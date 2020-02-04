'We don't have any documents, what will we do?': Toddler dies after catching cold at Shaheen Bagh; mother to continue protest

A regular at the Shaheen Bagh protest, four-month-old Mohammed Jahaan passed away last week. The toddler who used to accompany his mother almost every day to the site was a favourite with the protesters who would take turns to hold him and often draw the tricolour on his cheeks.

Now, following his death, his mother Nazia plans to return to the protest.

"My son had caught cold, there was no other health issue. We'll still go to protest for our country. We don't have any documents, what will we do? We demand that Modi ji & Amit Shah ji should take back CAA & NRC," she told ANI.

The ongoing Shaheen Bagh protests have been a bone of contention for many. The protests which December 15 continue to go strong, with hundreds staying at the venue, day and night.