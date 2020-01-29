Mumbai's Shaheen Bagh: About a thousand people sit on indefinite protest against CAA in the city

In a closed-off lane in south Mumbai sits nearly a thousand people. They came together, much in the manner of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protests, on January 26 night to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Hundreds of women had initially gathered at a lane in Nagpada area near Mumbai Central on the chilly night of January 26, to launch their 'indefinite' protest. The sit-in protests continued for the third day on Wednesday with no change in the energy of the protesters.

Their ranks have grown in the ensuing days.

At present, the number of protesters sitting in Mumbai's Nagpada area has crossed a thousand. They call their protest site -- Morland (Thandi Gali), an under-construction road that is shut on both ends -- Mumbai Bagh.

Free Press Journal visited the protest site to find out more about these women and to find out what their demands were. Unlike the Shaheen Bagh protesters though, the lane being a closed one, they do not cause any inconvenience to other citizens due to traffic snarls.

While these women are fighting for the nation, as they claim, the nearby locales and restaurants are looking after their basic needs of sanitation, food, electricity and providing amenities such as mattresses.

Most of these women are from the middle and lower-middle-classes of society, and many were spotted with children in tow. Several youngsters were seen discussing or rather informing senior citizens and others in the area about the consequences of the CAA, NPR and NRC. They were trying to explain the laws in a 'simplified' language.

Conversation revealed that many had discovered the protests through social media. While many hailed from nearby areas in south Mumbai, over 50 women and their groups had joined the protest from Virar and Jogeshwari.

One of them, Tosha Mahsania, a home-maker, said that she had come to Mumbai Bagh to boost the morale of other women.

“I had come with my group and it been over three days now that we all have left behind our kids, families only to make India a more safe country. The best part is that our family members are supporting us in this protest,” Mahsania said.

A mother to an eight and a 10-year-old child, Mahsania adds, “This is the first time that I have left my children like this. But my husband is looking after them and I am surprised that he is not only cooking but is also doing other daily chores.”