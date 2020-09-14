Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA: Twitter wonders why Delhi Police hasn't taken action against Anurag Thakur and Co

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid was arrested late on Sunday night under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi riots, sources said.
He was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi police after 11 hours of interrogation. He will be produced before a Delhi court on Monday, they said. Khalid was questioned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for a couple of hours on September 2 in connection with the riots.
As Umar Khalid was arrested under UAPA, Twitter started asking why Delhi Police hasn't taken any action against Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Komal Sharma.
For the uninitiated, Komal Sharma is Delhi University student who is affiliated to the ABVP. She was allegedly involved in the January 5 attack on JNU students and faculty members. In videos that had gone viral, Sharma was seen wearing a checked shirt, covering her face with a scarf. She was carrying a stick and can be heard threatening students.
While in January 2020, Union Minister Anurag Thakur was seen leading the crowd in poll-bound Delhi to raise an incendiary slogan that "traitors should be shot".
At a rally, Singh, the minister of state for finance, shouted: "desh ke gaddaron ko" to which the crowd responded, "goli maro saalo ko" (shoot down the traitors). BJP leader Kapil Mishra was also criticised for his alleged role in provoking riots in Northeast Delhi.
Thus when Delhi Police arrested Umar Khalid, Twitter wondered why it has not arrested others who were seen shouting "inflammatory slogans".
One user commented, "Umar Khalid is arrested who talked about responding to hate with love. BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur don't even have an FIR against them who openly talked about responding to anti-CAA protests with Goli. This is the real death of democracy (sic)."
Check out the reactions here:
(With inputs from PTI)
