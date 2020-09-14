Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA: Twitter wonders why Delhi Police hasn't taken action against Anurag Thakur and Co

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid was arrested late on Sunday night under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi riots, sources said.

He was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi police after 11 hours of interrogation. He will be produced before a Delhi court on Monday, they said. Khalid was questioned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for a couple of hours on September 2 in connection with the riots.

As Umar Khalid was arrested under UAPA, Twitter started asking why Delhi Police hasn't taken any action against Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Komal Sharma.