Delhi riots case: Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA

New Delhi: Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid was arrested late on Sunday night under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act(UAPA) for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi riots, sources said.

He was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi police after 11 hours of interrogation. He will be produced before a Delhi court on Monday, they said. Khalid was questioned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for a couple of hours on September 2 in connection with the riots.

He was earlier booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in another case related to the riots. He was also quizzed by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police earlier regarding an alleged conspiracy behind the riots. His mobile phone was also seized by the police.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those against the legislation spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. In their attempt to prevent violence, 108 police personnel received injuries and two died.