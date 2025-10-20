Sachkhand Express: India’s 'Langar On Wheels’ Serves Free Meals And Spreads Compassion Across 2,000 km |

In a country where over 13,000 trains crisscross daily, transporting more than 2 crore passengers, one train quietly sets itself apart not for its speed, luxury, or cutting-edge technology, but for something far more profound: human kindness.

The Sachkhand Express (Train No. 12715), running between Hazur Sahib Nanded in Maharashtra and Sri Harmandir Sahib Amritsar in Punjab, is the only train in India where passengers are served free meals at major stations throughout its nearly 35-hour journey.

This unique tradition, rooted in the Sikh practice of Langar the community kitchen that feeds all without discrimination has been faithfully carried on for over 25 years.

According to the spokesperson of the Nanded Division of South Central Railway, Pantry service is available on this train. It is up to the passengers whether they wish to have the food offered by the 'Sevadars' (volunteers) or opt for the meals from the pantry car. The food served through the pantry car is priced as per standard railway rates the same as in other superfast trains.

A Train that Feeds Body and Soul

Covering nearly 2,000 kilometers and stopping at more than three dozen stations, the Sachkhand Express connects two of Sikhism’s most revered Takhts. But what truly distinguishes it is not the route, but the meals served onboard fresh, home-style, and free of cost.

Passengers are often surprised to find volunteers offering kadhi-chawal, sabzi, and freshly made rotis along the way, served with heartfelt smiles and no expectation of payment.

These meals are not prepared by Indian Railways’ pantry, though a pantry car is available for those who prefer standard catering. Instead, the food is lovingly cooked at local Gurudwaras near major stations and brought onto the train by volunteers from the Sikh community.

Over 25 Years of Seva

According to Bal Malkit Singh, Executive Chairman of the Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy and Convenor of the Maharashtra Sikh Association, the train service began on February 26, 1995, as a small initiative. Initially, the Sachkhand Express ran once a week. It became bi-weekly in 1997 and has been running daily since 2006.

“The Sachkhand Express stands as a living example of the Sikh spirit of Seva and Langar. Connecting two sacred Takhts Hazur Sahib Nanded and Sri Harmandir Sahib Amritsar it carries not just passengers, but a message of compassion, equality, and faith. For nearly three decades, this moving ‘Langar on Wheels’ has shown how humanity can travel beyond borders and religions—feeding hearts as much as it feeds people,” he added.

Where and How It’s Done

Meals are typically distributed at major stops along the route such as Aurangabad, Bhopal, Jhansi, Gwalior, Delhi, and Ludhiana, though there is no fixed official list. Volunteers often walk through the train coaches or along platforms carrying food containers and offering meals to any willing passenger.

A senior railway official confirmed, “This service has been active for over 25 years now. Langar in Sikhism is deeply rooted in equality, humility, and service. The food is not just a meal it’s a message.”

No Plates Provided – Come Prepared

As the food is served by volunteers and not railway staff, passengers are encouraged to bring their own tiffin boxes or plates. The system is informal but incredibly well-coordinated, reflecting the selfless efficiency of Sikh community service.

More Than a Train—A Journey of Compassion

In an age where every service has a price tag, the Sachkhand Express is a powerful reminder that acts of generosity can still ride the rails, quietly transforming lives. It’s not just a train it’s a moving symbol of India’s pluralism, unity, and compassion.

Although no sevadar was ready to speak on the record, a frequent Delhi-based traveler, Satnam Singh, who works in Nanded, shared: “I boarded this train for travel, but it turned out to be a journey of the heart.”

Sachkhand Express

Route: Hazur Sahib Nanded (NED) – Sri Harmandir Sahib Amritsar (ASR)

Distance: ~2,000 km

Journey Duration: ~35 hours

Started: 1995

Frequency: Daily

Notable Stops: Aurangabad, Bhopal, Jhansi, Gwalior, Delhi, Ludhiana, Manmad, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Mathura, Agra, Dholpur, Morena, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusawal, Chalisgaon, Parbhani (Total 37 stops)

Free Meals Served By: Sikh community volunteers from local Gurudwaras

Langar Philosophy: Equality, Seva (selfless service), Community