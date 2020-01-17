Delhi Elections 2020: BJP gives ticket to Kapil Mishra of 'Goli maaro...' fame

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its first list of 57 candidates for the Delhi assembly elections which are to be held on February 8.
BJP leader Kapil Mishra has been given the ticket from Model town and Twitter seems to be unhappy with this candidature.
Mishra was the one who led a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in December. He was heard shouting slogans like 'Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko, Goli Maro Saalo Ko'. The slogans implied that anti-CAA protesters were traitors and asked the police to shoot them.
Watch Video:
"The day Kapil Mishra took out a rally in Delhi in support of CAA chanting, 'Desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maaro saalo ko', I knew he would be given a ticket in the upcoming elections. Nothing works better for BJP than rabid Islamophobia and genocidal threats to Muslims," wrote a Twitter user.
"Islamophobe @KapilMishra_IND, who recently raised slogan "Desh ke Ghaddaron ko, Goli maaro saalon ko" in a pro-#CAA_NRC rally & keeps on sharing fake news to spread genocidal hatred against the Muslims has been rewarded by @BJP4India with a party ticket," another user wrote.
Kapil Mishra is a former AAP leader who joined BJP last year.
The party did not declare its candidate for New Delhi seat from where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to contest. The list has names of several former MLAs.
The names were declared at a press conference here by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who said that it was a list of winners and expressed confidence about the party forming the government in Delhi.
