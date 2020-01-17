Delhi Elections 2020: BJP gives ticket to Kapil Mishra of 'Goli maaro...' fame

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its first list of 57 candidates for the Delhi assembly elections which are to be held on February 8.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra has been given the ticket from Model town and Twitter seems to be unhappy with this candidature.

Mishra was the one who led a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in December. He was heard shouting slogans like 'Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko, Goli Maro Saalo Ko'. The slogans implied that anti-CAA protesters were traitors and asked the police to shoot them.

