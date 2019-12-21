BJP leader leads group chanting 'goli maaron saalo ko', Twitter slams him for inciting hatred

Delhi on Friday witnessed a wave of fresh protests with a car being set on fire during one of the several demonstrations by people in their thousands who took to the streets shouting anti-government slogans over the contentious citizenship law. The epicentre of the protest was the locality around the Jama Masjid where large number of people held a massive protest after the Friday prayers at the mosque defying prohibitory orders and police clampdown.

Hours before the violence broke out, an announcement was made from a nearby mosque in Delhi Gate urging people to maintain peace and go back home as they have already expressed their anguish over the new law. Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were also witnessed in several other areas in the national capital including in Jamia Millia Islamiya, Seemapuri, Jantar Mantar, India Gate and northeast Delhi's Seelampur, the site of large scale violence by protestors on Tuesday.

The city was rocked by massive protest on Thursday too with thousands of students, activists and opposition leaders hitting the streets against the citizenship law. At least 18 metro stations including Rajiv Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate were closed to stop movement of protesters in the area. Police deployed drones to keep a vigil on the gathering.