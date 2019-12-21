Delhi: Normal service resumes on entire DMRC network, all stations opened

New Delhi: The entry and exit gates of all metro stations have been opened and the entire network of DMRC is working normally on Saturday morning.

"Security Update, Entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations," tweeted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The gates of some of the metro stations were closed as a precautionary measure due to the protest at various places due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.