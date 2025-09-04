 Delhi Rains: Flood-Like Situation In Low-Lying Areas As Yamuna Flowing Over Danger Mark, Water Enters Relief Camps - Latest Developments
The water level in the Yamuna River at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.47 metres at 9 am. The river continued to inundate nearby areas and relief camps.

Sumit Sharma
Updated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
Delhi Rains: Flood-Like Situation In Low-Lying Areas As Yamuna Flowing Over Danger Mark, Water Enters Relief Camps

New Delhi: Heavy rains have been battering Delhi and its adjoining areas for the past few days, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas. The water level in the Yamuna River at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.47 metres at 9 am. The river continued to inundate nearby areas and relief camps.

While the level at 5 am stood at 207.47 metres, it stood at 207.48 metres at 6 am. According to officials, the water level remained static at 207.47 metres between 2 am and 5 am. For the unversed, the Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

Waterlogging was also reported near the Delhi Secretariat, which houses the offices of the chief minister and cabinet ministers.

Relief camps in low-lying areas, including Mayur Vihar Phase-I, were flooded. Areas like Monastery Market and Yamuna Bazar are also submerged.

Earlier in the day, a portion of the flyover on National Highway 44 under the Alipur police station area caved in amid incessant rainfall. So far, there are no reports of any casualties. The incident took place at around 6 am near Alipur. The visuals that surfaced online showed a damaged auto near the portion of the road that caved in.

Heavy waterlogging was reported in Civil Lines near Chandgi Ram Akhada on Wednesday.

According to reports, over 8,000 people have been evacuated to tents, while more than 2,000 people have been shifted to permanent shelters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in Delhi and its adjoining areas, including Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad.

