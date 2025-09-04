Delhi Rains: Flood-Like Situation In Low-Lying Areas As Yamuna Flowing Over Danger Mark, Water Enters Relief Camps - Latest Developments

Delhi Rains: Flood-Like Situation In Low-Lying Areas As Yamuna Flowing Over Danger Mark, Water Enters Relief Camps (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

New Delhi: Heavy rains have been battering Delhi and its adjoining areas for the past few days, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas. The water level in the Yamuna River at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.47 metres at 9 am. The river continued to inundate nearby areas and relief camps.

While the level at 5 am stood at 207.47 metres, it stood at 207.48 metres at 6 am. According to officials, the water level remained static at 207.47 metres between 2 am and 5 am. For the unversed, the Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

VIDEO | Delhi: Drone visuals from near Mayur Vihar show the extent of flooding as Yamuna River continues to flow above the danger mark.



The water level in the Yamuna River at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.47 metres at 9 am, even as floodwater from the raging river…

Waterlogging was also reported near the Delhi Secretariat, which houses the offices of the chief minister and cabinet ministers.

Delhi: Yamuna river overflows, causing waterlogging near Delhi secretariat underpass

Relief camps in low-lying areas, including Mayur Vihar Phase-I, were flooded. Areas like Monastery Market and Yamuna Bazar are also submerged.

Delhi | Some of the relief camps set up near Mayur Vihar-Phase 1 are flooded as the Yamuna River continues to swell due to continuous rainfall

Earlier in the day, a portion of the flyover on National Highway 44 under the Alipur police station area caved in amid incessant rainfall. So far, there are no reports of any casualties. The incident took place at around 6 am near Alipur. The visuals that surfaced online showed a damaged auto near the portion of the road that caved in.

Delhi | A portion of the flyover on National Highway 44 under the Alipur police station area caved in following heavy rains.

Heavy waterlogging was reported in Civil Lines near Chandgi Ram Akhada on Wednesday.

According to reports, over 8,000 people have been evacuated to tents, while more than 2,000 people have been shifted to permanent shelters.

VIDEO | Delhi rains: Drone visuals show Kashmere Gate bus terminal inundated as the Yamuna river level continues to rise.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/f2DvJA6Tfs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 4, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in Delhi and its adjoining areas, including Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad.