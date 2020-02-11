Delhi Election 2020: 'Goli Maaron' brigade bites the bullet, Kapil Mishra loses by huge margin

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kapil Mishra conceded defeat to Akhilesh Pati Tripathi of the AAP in Model Town constituency, he also said BJP somewhere failed to connect with the people of Delhi.
Counting day started on a positive note for BJP's Kapil Mishra leading according to early trends, but the tables turned soon after with AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi racing ahead. Election Commission data shows Mishra trailing behind Tripathi by over 10,000 votes.
"I congratulate Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal for the excellent victory. BJP has lost the fifth state election in a row. It means we have somewhere failed to connect with the people of Delhi," Kapil Mishra told news agency ANI.
In Model Town constituency, AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, was ahead of AAP rebel Kapil Mishra, who was fielded by the BJP, by a margin of 10,400 seats. Mishra was a minister in the AAP-led Delhi government but had rebelled against the party and later joined the saffron party.
Mishra has been surrounded by controversies during the election campaign due to his comments, most infamous of which was his encouragement to a crowd of BJP supporters gathered in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that chanted “Desh Ke Gaddaron ko, Goli Maaro Salon Ko” (shoot the anti-nationals) while referring to those who sat in protest against the act.
The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. AAP, BJP, Congress are the main political parties in the fray. The primary fight is between the ruling AAP and the BJP which is seeking to make reentry into the state politics in the national capital after over 20 years.
