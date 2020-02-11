Delhi Election 2020: 'Goli Maaron' brigade bites the bullet, Kapil Mishra loses by huge margin

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kapil Mishra conceded defeat to Akhilesh Pati Tripathi of the AAP in Model Town constituency, he also said BJP somewhere failed to connect with the people of Delhi.

Counting day started on a positive note for BJP's Kapil Mishra leading according to early trends, but the tables turned soon after with AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi racing ahead. Election Commission data shows Mishra trailing behind Tripathi by over 10,000 votes.

"I congratulate Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal for the excellent victory. BJP has lost the fifth state election in a row. It means we have somewhere failed to connect with the people of Delhi," Kapil Mishra told news agency ANI.