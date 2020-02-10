'Won't be surprised if Kejriwal loses New Delhi seat...': Former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra predicts BJP victory in Delhi elections

Voting for the Delhi Assembly was held on February 8, with the counting of votes slated to take place on February 11. The national capital saw a voter turnout of 62.59%, according to official data from the Election Commission.

Exit polls predicted an easy victory for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, and improved numbers for the BJP. The Congress which drew a blank in the 2015 polls, is expected to show little or no change.

Former AAP MLA and present BJP candidate from the Model town constituency, Kapil Mishra, who recently made headlines for his sloganeering at a CAA support rally, however disagrees.

"The people's mandate is with the BJP. We know the reality as we have worked on the ground. I must say, there is nothing to be surprised if Kejriwal gets defeated from New Delhi constituency," Mishra said while speaking to ANI.

He is not the only one confident about defeating the Chief Minister. Kejriwal's direct competitor from the New Delhi constituency, BJP candidate Sunil Yadav is certain about his victory too.

"I guarantee my victory and Kejriwal's defeat. If result proved otherwise, I will not contest any elections again in my life," Yadav had earlier said.