Delhi Election 2020: EC imposes 48-hour campaigning ban on BJP candidate Kapil Mishra over controversial tweet

The Election Commission on Saturday imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban on BJP candidate from Delhi's Model Town constituency, Kapil Mishra following his controversial tweets, poll panel officials said.

The ban order, signed by the Chef Election Commissioner and two fellow Election Commissioners, came into force from 5 PM on Saturday.

Earlier, on Friday, Delhi Police had filed an FIR against Mishra in connection with his controversial tweet likening the upcoming election to an India versus Pakistan contest, based on the directive of poll authorities.

He on January 23 had tweeted "...On 8th February there will be a contest between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi."

The post has since been taken down by Twitter following the directions of the Election Commission.

A show cause notice was also issued to him by the poll authorities for "violation of the poll code".

However, after the Returning Officer issued a notice to Mishra over his controvesial tweet, the BJP candidate responded by saying that his remarks should not be considered "election-related".