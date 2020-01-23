'Pakistan card in internal politics continues': Twitter reacts after BJP's Kapil Mishra terms Delhi polls as Ind vs Pak

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday termed the anti-CAA protest sites in the national capital "mini-Pakistan" and said the upcoming assembly elections will be a contest "on Delhi roads between India and Pakistan".

In a series of provocative tweets, the BJP's candidate from Model Town also said Pakistani rioters have taken over the streets of Delhi.

He made no specific mention of the movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act but sharply attacked the protest at Shaheen Bagh and other places in the city.

Mishra, who left the Aam Aadmi Party to join the BJP, said, "Pakistan has made its entry in Shaheen Bagh. Many mini Pakistans are being formed in Delhi. Indian law is not not being followed in Shaheen Bagh, Chandbagh, Indralok." "Pakistan rioters have encroached on the roads of Delhi (Pakistan ki entry Shaheen Bagh mein ho chuki hain. Delhi mein chhote chhote Pakistan Banaye ja rahe hain. Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Indralok mein desk ka kanoon nahi mana jaa raha hain. Pakistani dangayiyo ka Delhi ki sadko pe kabza)," he tweeted.