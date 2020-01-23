BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya compares Opposition to villain 'Kansa' and CAA, NRC to hero 'Krishna'

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday took the basis of mythology to attack the Opposition over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as he likened the newly enacted law to Lord Krishna and those opposing it to the tyrant ruler Kansa.

The Opposition has been protesting against the CAA, deeming it to be discriminatory and against the principles of the Indian Constitution. The Centre, on the other hand, has maintained that the law, which fast-tracks citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, will not affect any existing citizen.