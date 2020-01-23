'Free to go': CM Nitish Kumar slams Pavan Varma for questioning JD(U)-BJP tie-up ahead of Delhi polls

Patna: Bihar Chief MinisterNitish Kumar on Thursday slammed party leader Pavan Varma for publicly questioning the JD(U)'s tie-up with the BJP for Delhi assembly elections, saying he was "free to go" wherever he likes.

Kumar, who heads the JD(U), also expressed strong displeasure over Varma, a national general secretary of the party, sharing on the social media a letter wherein he had made mention of the chief minister having expressed apprehensions "in private" about the BJP's "divisive" agenda.