Mumbai: ‘Anti-CAA protests were peaceful, barring a few cases of violence’

Protests that began in the mid-December are still continuing without any major untoward incident. Deshmukh gave credit to the protesters from various organisations and the police force for their bonhomie in maintaining law and order.

Deshmukh said that the police force is fully prepared for the state-wide bandh call given by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar on January 24 to protest against the CAA, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the 'wrong' economic policies of the Centre.

Ambedkar informed that 35 organisations have expressed their desire to participate in the bandh. He further said that there was unrest in the country over the CAA, which the Centre was trying to implement forcibly.

The bandh call has coincided with the all-party protest organised against CAA in Mumbai on January 24. Apart from Congress and NCP, other political parties, such as the Samajwadi Party, Communist Party of India (CPI), Janata Dal (Secular), Peasants and Workers Party of India and Muslim League, will take part in the rally alongside several social activist groups.